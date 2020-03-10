Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wabash National worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of WNC stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.