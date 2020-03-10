Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,362 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,613,000 after purchasing an additional 440,100 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,065,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,095,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.36.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

