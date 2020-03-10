Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $119.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $141.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.86.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 934,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.