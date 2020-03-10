Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Shares of WPM opened at C$38.86 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$26.50 and a 12 month high of C$45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion and a PE ratio of 1,295.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.32, for a total transaction of C$70,898.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,656,870. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $78,662.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

