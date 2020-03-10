Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 711.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

