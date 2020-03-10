Williams Companies Inc (WMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Williams Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.4%.

NYSE:WMB opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

