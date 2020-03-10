Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,116,737 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises 5.2% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 5.92% of Xcel Energy worth $1,970,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 74,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

XEL opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

