Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106,080 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 6.84% of Yext worth $113,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YEXT. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 50,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 24,567 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 40,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

In other Yext news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $139,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,797,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,131,529.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,200. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.