Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Announce $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.76. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 52,190 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

