Zacks: Analysts Expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. Eaton posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

NYSE:ETN opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50. Eaton has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $105.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

