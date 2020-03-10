Zacks: Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.16. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETH. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.