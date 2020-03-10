Zacks: Analysts Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.02. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

NYSE ES opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 451,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

