Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Yield’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Atlantica Yield posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantica Yield.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is presently 268.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

