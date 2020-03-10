Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) to Post $1.89 EPS

Analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.13. DTE Energy reported earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

DTE stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.41. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $101.68 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.