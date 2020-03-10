Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) to Post $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Metlife’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.53. Metlife posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metlife will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Metlife.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,760,000 after acquiring an additional 554,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,123,000 after acquiring an additional 209,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Metlife by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Metlife by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,791,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,213,000 after purchasing an additional 124,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Metlife stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. Metlife has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

