Zacks: Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $12.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viomi Technology an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of VIOT opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $407.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hershey Trust Co. grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

