Zumiez (ZUMZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Zumiez to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $653.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 13,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $468,774.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,562.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at $88,593,363.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,423 shares of company stock worth $2,339,732. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

