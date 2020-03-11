$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

In related news, Director Nomi Ghez acquired 21,275 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,069.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,844.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 132,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,840.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

