1,285 Shares in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,285 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Shares of FANG opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

