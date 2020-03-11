13,395 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.69.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

