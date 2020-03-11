16,000 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Bought by Napier Park Global Capital US LP

Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. Euronet Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.2% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,755.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EEFT opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.19 and a 52-week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

