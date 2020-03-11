1,892,832 Shares in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,892,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,777,000. The Medicines makes up about 3.4% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Medicines by 25.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Medicines by 409.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Medicines by 179.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period.

Get The Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDCO opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14. The Medicines Company has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $84.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDCO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Chardan Capital downgraded The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.