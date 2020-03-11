194,235 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 194,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,199,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Align Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,531,000 after purchasing an additional 394,948 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.92.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $228.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $334.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.34 and its 200 day moving average is $240.35.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

