1,954 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,822.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $710,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

