23,000 Shares in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Napier Park Global Capital US LP

Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Devon Energy comprises about 0.3% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Devon Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. MKM Partners cut their price target on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.68.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

