2,355 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

