23,750 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $43,886,000. Amazon.com accounts for 4.7% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,891.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $941.77 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,991.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,840.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.01 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

