40,029 Shares in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Purchased by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Pagerduty makes up 0.4% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pagerduty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,611,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Pagerduty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 304,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Pagerduty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pagerduty by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 324,166 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Pagerduty by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pagerduty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

NYSE:PD opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Pagerduty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,268,176.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,740,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,033,883.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,370 shares of company stock worth $2,624,764 over the last 90 days.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

