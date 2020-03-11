452,387 Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 452,387 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,727,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Levi Strauss & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 16,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $323,801.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,933.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Rosen sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 796,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,516,670 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.