500 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Continental Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,318,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.