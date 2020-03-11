550,000 Shares in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Acquired by Napier Park Global Capital US LP

Napier Park Global Capital US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 550,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Antero Resources makes up 0.7% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Napier Park Global Capital US LP owned about 0.18% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 49.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,588,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,398 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,315,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,696,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,282 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. Antero Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.