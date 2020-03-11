ADMA Biologics (ADMA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $6.31.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,563,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $15,972,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,623,698 shares of company stock worth $16,182,943. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADMA. BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

