Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $725,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 67.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.48.

ADBE stock opened at $332.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $252.03 and a one year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

