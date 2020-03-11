Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $16.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Chardan Capital upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

