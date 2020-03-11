Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

