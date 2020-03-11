Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,385 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 9.4% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $87,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,683,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $206.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $525.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.97. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. TH Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

