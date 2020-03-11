Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) is Magnetar Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,151 shares during the period. Allergan makes up 5.1% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Allergan worth $242,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.29.

Shares of AGN opened at $189.21 on Wednesday. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Allergan’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.