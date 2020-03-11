AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ (AMAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMAG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.66.

Shares of AMAG opened at $7.27 on Friday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $244.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $89.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 30,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 108,466 shares of company stock worth $1,044,170. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAG. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

