American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stake Raised by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 228.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,292 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $243.87 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $182.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

