Amyris (AMRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Amyris to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $334.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.10. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 52,875 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $180,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,550.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr acquired 52,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $179,996.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,591.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

