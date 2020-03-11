Analysts Issue Forecasts for Essential Energy Services Ltd’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essential Energy Services in a report issued on Friday, March 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Essential Energy Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Essential Energy Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Essential Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of TSE:ESN opened at C$0.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.72 million and a PE ratio of -23.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. Essential Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.49.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

