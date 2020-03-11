Analyzing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Vivint Smart Home (NASDAQ:VVNT)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.57% -15.21% 3.32% Vivint Smart Home N/A 102.40% 1.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Vivint Smart Home, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Smart Home 0 4 1 0 2.20

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.93%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Vivint Smart Home’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $779.34 million 0.07 $4.24 million ($0.80) -3.20 Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $5.27 million N/A N/A

Vivint Smart Home has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Vivint Smart Home on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

