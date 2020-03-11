Analyzing Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) & Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:COTQF)

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kindred Biosciences and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences 0 1 6 0 2.86 Cotinga Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $14.79, indicating a potential upside of 57.46%. Given Kindred Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kindred Biosciences is more favorable than Cotinga Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Kindred Biosciences and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences -1,461.28% -58.86% -50.75% Cotinga Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -199.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kindred Biosciences and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences $1.97 million 186.33 -$49.69 million ($1.60) -5.87 Cotinga Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kindred Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Kindred Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Kindred Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kindred Biosciences has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences beats Cotinga Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. It is also developing Zimeta IV and Zimeta Oral for the control of fever in horses. In addition, the company develops KIND-016, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-014 to treat gastric ulcers in horses; epoCat, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the management of anemia in cats; KIND-011, a monoclonal antibody that targets sick or septic foals; and KIND-509, an antibody for canine inflammatory bowel disease. Further, it is developing KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs associated with equine metabolic syndrome and anti-tumor necrosis factor in septic foals; KIND-502, an IgE antibody that targets the canine counterpart of the human target for allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; and various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis, as well as interleukin antibodies and canine checkpoint inhibitors. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

About Cotinga Pharmaceuticals

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, a clinical stage oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a research collaboration with St. Vincent's University Hospital to evaluate COTI-2 in combination with eribulin in patients with triple negative metastatic breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Critical Outcome Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. in January 2018. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.