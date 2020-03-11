Analyzing Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & Alphabet (NYSE:GOOG)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pinterest and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 13 12 0 2.48 Alphabet 0 1 25 1 3.00

Pinterest currently has a consensus price target of $28.96, suggesting a potential upside of 72.98%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $1,595.85, suggesting a potential upside of 24.64%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Alphabet.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -119.13% -100.37% -66.32% Alphabet 21.22% 18.66% 13.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.14 billion 8.39 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -5.17 Alphabet $161.86 billion 5.44 $34.34 billion $51.56 24.83

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats Pinterest on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. This segment also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

