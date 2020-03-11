Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.11. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 671,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

