AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 10617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Specifically, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 19,174 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $446,754.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,460,081 shares in the company, valued at $57,319,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 19,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $447,295.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,898.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,983.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 43.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

