AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,205 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 3.16% of AtriCure worth $40,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 533,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after buying an additional 86,301 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 651,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $777,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,252.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,514 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,863 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.38. AtriCure Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

