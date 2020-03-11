Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Several research firms recently commented on AXSM. BidaskClub cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

