Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 557 ($7.33) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 609 ($8.01).

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 394.30 ($5.19) on Monday. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 386.42 ($5.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 521.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 553.73.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($35,122.34).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

