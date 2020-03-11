Berenberg Bank Lowers RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target to GBX 4,000

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,540 ($59.72) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RHI Magnesita presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,050 ($66.43).

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 2,348 ($30.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,129.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,703.05. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.41. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 2,886 ($37.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

